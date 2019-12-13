FinFET CPU Market 2020 by Size, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

FinFET, also known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or "3D" transistor used in the design of modern processors.

Know About FinFET CPU Market:

FinFET, also known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or “3D” transistor used in the design of modern processors.

In 2018, the global FinFET CPU market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in FinFET CPU Market:

Intel(US)

TSMC(Taiwan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Xilinx(US)

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others Internet & Communication Market by Types:

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm