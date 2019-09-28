Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market Size Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2025

Global “Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

The global fingerprint access control systems market is experiencing a major boost, due to the up surging need for security and customer protection from identity theft, as cyber scams, spamming, and hacking are increasing. As the e-commerce industry is growing continuously, the number of cases against fraud, identity theft, and hacking are also increasing. The construction of infrastructures and buildings is a key driver for the growth of the global fingerprint access control systems market, as new infrastructure demands higher security. The increasing population and urbanization are some of the other drivers of the global fingerprint access control systems market. Various security control programs have been started by the governments to reduce the number of identity theft cases. The government spending on biometric programs and equivalent systems is mainly driven by the national identity card programs and numerous electronic passport (e-passport) services in various countries. The increase in data security and integrity among mobile users are some of the major factors, responsible for driving the adoption of fingerprint access control systems in smartphones.A user who is attempting to access a protected resource, places his or her finger on a fingerprint sensor or reader at an access point, where the system has been integrated. The fingerprint is then, scanned by the sensor and the image is transmitted to a server, where it is compared with a warehouse of the stored fingerprints. If the print matches any of the stored print, the individual is granted access.During the forecast period, the government and commercial sectors are anticipated to be the major application segments. The banking & financial sector is adopting this technology for safeguarding the access to crucial banking data and increase their security over mobile payments. Banks across the world are incorporating fingerprint biometric technology in their automated teller machine (ATM) to enhance security. The increased integration of fingerprint scanning technology in smart devices is expected to drive the growth of the consumer electronic application segment during the forecast period. The growing popularity of smart device with this technology is expected to drive the adoption of fingerprint access control systems across various applications. The requirement for tightening security in military & defense, border protection, and customs is also projected to fuel the market.From the view of region, North America and Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 51.17%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. China hold a market share of 20.21% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from China might affect the development trend of Fingerprint Access Control Systems. Japan also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively lowe growth rate within selected regions.

Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Fingerprint Access Control Systems market are IDEMIA (Safran Group), Kaba, BOSCH Security, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, HID Global, ZKTeco, DDS, Hitachi, Suprema Inc., Union Community Co. Ltd, HWabo, BioLink Solutions, Matrix Systems, SecuGen Corportaion and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 50% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

The Fingerprint Access Control Systems market was valued at 1868.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2903.1 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fingerprint Access Control Systems.

