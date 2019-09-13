Fire Barrier Sealant Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

“Fire Barrier Sealant Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Fire Barrier Sealant Market Report – Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.
Global Fire Barrier Sealant market competition by top manufacturers
- 3M Company
- Hilti
- Rockwool
- H. B. Fuller
- Bostik (Arkema)
- Tremco
- Everbuild (Sika AG)
- Specified Technologies
- Fosroc (JMH Group)
- Pecora
- Trafalgar Fire
- Promat
- Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
- Entc Nuclear Technology
- Bai Yun Chemical
Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
Fire barrier sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for fire barrier sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.
Besides, manufacturers of fire barrier sealants have been implementing aggressive advertising, pricing, marketing and distribution strategies so as to augment their volume sales and thereby, increase market penetration. This is expected to boost growth of the fire barrier sealants market in the near future.
The worldwide market for Fire Barrier Sealant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 770 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Fire Barrier Sealant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
