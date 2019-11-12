Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Manufacturers in Fire Barrier Sealant Market:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Entc Nuclear Technology

Bai Yun Chemical

Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

Fire Barrier Sealant Market Types:

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Fire Barrier Sealant Market Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

Fire barrier sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for fire barrier sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.

Besides, manufacturers of fire barrier sealants have been implementing aggressive advertising, pricing, marketing and distribution strategies so as to augment their volume sales and thereby, increase market penetration. This is expected to boost growth of the fire barrier sealants market in the near future.

The worldwide market for Fire Barrier Sealant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 770 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.