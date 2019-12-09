Fire Hose Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Fire Hose Market” by analysing various key segments of this Fire Hose market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Fire Hose market competitors.

Regions covered in the Fire Hose Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Fire Hose Market:

A fire hose (or firehose) is a high-pressure hose that carries water or other fire retardant (such as foam) to a fire to extinguish it. Outdoors, it attaches either to a fire engine or a fire hydrant. Indoors, it can permanently attach to a buildings standpipe or plumbing system.The municipal fire service end user segment dominated the market and will continue to lead the market during the predicted period. Fire hose is indispensable to the municipal fire service industry because of its critical role in suppressing widespread fires. Large diameter hoses are widely used in fire departments, forestry, and residential places as these hoses move water efficiently. Different types of municipal fire hoses such as attack hose, supply line hose, soft suction hose, hi-rise hose, forestry hose, and portable fire hose are offered for municipal fire service end-users, which will, in turn, boost this segmentâs growth in the near future.The global Fire Hose market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Hose Market:

Angus Fire

Delta Fire

Terraflex

Ziegler

All-American Hose

Armored Textiles

Armtec

Chhatariya Firetech

Dixon Valve & Coupling

Dragerwerk

Guardian Fire Equipment

Jakob Eschbach

Laser-Tech Fire Protection

Mercedes Textiles

National Fire Equipment

Newage Fire Protection

North America Fire Hose

Richards Hose

Municipal Fire Service

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other Fire Hose Market by Types:

0.8MPa

1.0MPa

1.2Mpa

1.6MPa