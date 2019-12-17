 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas

Global “Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market: 

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.
The upstream segment led the FPS market. The growing demand for oil and gas resources has magnified upstream or exploration and production (E&P) activities worldwide, leading to its dominance in the overall market. This rising E&P activities coupled with the need to prevent fire hazards has contributed to the growth of the FPS market.
The Americas held the largest share of the FPS market in the oil and gas industry and accounted for about 42% of the total market share. The US and Canada are the major contributors in this region. For instance, oil companies in Canada, especially in Calgary, Alberta, are making massive investments in passive and active FPS.
The Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market:

  • MSA Safety
  • 3M
  • KEVTA
  • ABB
  • Honeywell International
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Kidde Fire Systems
  • Johnson Controls
  • OMRON
  • Siemens
  • Tyco International
  • Orcus Fire & Risk
  • Yokogawa

    Regions Covered in the Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Upstream
  • Midstream
  • Downstream

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Centralized Control Type
  • Decentralized Control Type

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue by Product
    4.3 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Forecast
    12.5 Europe Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

