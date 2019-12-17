Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.

Know About Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market:

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.

The upstream segment led the FPS market. The growing demand for oil and gas resources has magnified upstream or exploration and production (E&P) activities worldwide, leading to its dominance in the overall market. This rising E&P activities coupled with the need to prevent fire hazards has contributed to the growth of the FPS market.

The Americas held the largest share of the FPS market in the oil and gas industry and accounted for about 42% of the total market share. The US and Canada are the major contributors in this region. For instance, oil companies in Canada, especially in Calgary, Alberta, are making massive investments in passive and active FPS.

The Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market:

MSA Safety

3M

KEVTA

ABB

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Kidde Fire Systems

Johnson Controls

OMRON

Siemens

Tyco International

Orcus Fire & Risk

Regions Covered in the Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Centralized Control Type