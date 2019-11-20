Fire Pump Market 2019 Promising Regions, Key Players, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024

“Fire Pump Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Fire Pump Market Report – A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler systems water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.
Global Fire Pump market competition by top manufacturers
- Pentair
- Grundfos
- Flowserve
- Sulzer
- Rosenbauer
- IDEX
- Ebara
- Waterous
- ITT
- KSB
- WILO
- Darley
- SHIBAURA
- Shanghai Kaiquan
- Panda Group
- LIANCHENG Group
- CNP
- PACIFIC PUMP
- Shaanxi Aerospace Power
- EAST PUMP
- ZHONGQUAN Pump
- GeXin Pump
There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market.
Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 33% revenue share of global fire pump. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 32% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, developing countries such as China and India are becoming more and more important in the market and investors should pay more attention to these countries.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump has experienced a reducing trend.
The worldwide market for Fire Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1600 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Fire Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fire Pump Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Diesel Engine Power
1.2.2 Gasoline Engine Power
1.2.3 Electric Motor Power
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Industry Application
1.3.2 Commercial Application
1.3.3 Field Emergency
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Pentair
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Pentair Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Grundfos
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Grundfos Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Flowserve
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Flowserve Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Sulzer
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Sulzer Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Rosenbauer
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Rosenbauer Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 IDEX
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 IDEX Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Ebara
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Ebara Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Waterous
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Waterous Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 ITT
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 ITT Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 KSB
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 KSB Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 WILO
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 WILO Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Darley
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Darley Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 SHIBAURA
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 SHIBAURA Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Shanghai Kaiquan
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Panda Group
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Panda Group Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 LIANCHENG Group
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 LIANCHENG Group Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 CNP
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 CNP Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 PACIFIC PUMP
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 PACIFIC PUMP Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 Shaanxi Aerospace Power
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.20 EAST PUMP
2.20.1 Business Overview
2.20.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.20.2.1 Product A
2.20.2.2 Product B
2.20.3 EAST PUMP Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.21 ZHONGQUAN Pump
2.21.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.21.2.1 Product A
2.21.2.2 Product B
2.21.3 ZHONGQUAN Pump Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.22 GeXin Pump
2.22.1 Business Overview
2.22.2 Fire Pump Type and Applications
2.22.2.1 Product A
2.22.2.2 Product B
2.22.3 GeXin Pump Fire Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Fire Pump Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Fire Pump Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Fire Pump Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Fire Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Fire Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Fire Pump Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Fire Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Fire Pump Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Fire Pump Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Fire Pump by Country
5.1 North America Fire Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Fire Pump Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Fire Pump Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Fire Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
