Fire Pump Market 2019 Promising Regions, Key Players, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024

Short Details of Fire Pump Market Report – A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler systems water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.

Pentair

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

Rosenbauer

IDEX

Ebara

Waterous

ITT

KSB

WILO

Darley

SHIBAURA

Shanghai Kaiquan

Panda Group

LIANCHENG Group

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

EAST PUMP

ZHONGQUAN Pump

GeXin Pump

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market.

Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 33% revenue share of global fire pump. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 32% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, developing countries such as China and India are becoming more and more important in the market and investors should pay more attention to these countries.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump has experienced a reducing trend.

The worldwide market for Fire Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1600 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency