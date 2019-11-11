Fire Resistant Glass Market Size 2019: Key Regions, Manufacture, Size, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share Forecast 2024

Global “Fire Resistant Glass Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Fire Resistant Glass Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Fire resistant glasses control smoke, fire, and heat, thereby letting safe passage in case of fire. The rise in fire-related accidents has propelled the demand for fire resistant glasses. Lately, it has been observed that the market for passive fire protection has grown significantly. It can be attributed to the low maintenance cost of passive fire protection as compared to active fire protection. Furthermore, the performance and reliability of passive fire protection systems are higher than that of active fire protection systems. Fire resistant glass is one of the passive protection systems and hence, it is witnessing increasing adoption across various sectors..

Fire Resistant Glass Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT

Pilkington

Asahi Glass

Pyroguard

AIS Glass and many more. Fire Resistant Glass Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fire Resistant Glass Market can be Split into:

Laminated

Ceramic

Tempered

Wired. By Applications, the Fire Resistant Glass Market can be Split into:

Building & Construction

Marine