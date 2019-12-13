Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This Report provides information about Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids globally.

About Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids:

Fire-resistant hydraulic fluids are specially formulated lubricants that are more difficult to ignite and do not propagate a flame from an ignition source. Fire resistant should not be confused with fire proof, as fire resistant fluids will still ignite and burn given specific conditions.

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market Manufactures:

uaker

Houghton International

Eastman

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

Shell

Chevron

Lanxess (Chemtura)

BASF

American Chemical Technologies

Idemitsu

MORESCO

Wuhan Jiesheng

Sinopec

HFA

HFB

HFC

HFD Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market Applications:

Mining

Metallurgy

Marine/Offshore

Aviation

Currently, there are many companies in the world can produce fire resistant hydraulic fluids product, mainly concentrating in North America, Europe and Asia. The production of fire resistant hydraulic fluids increased from 247.84 K MT in 2012 to 295.98 K MT in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China are the main consumption regions. In 2017, the three regions consumed about 76.26% fire resistant hydraulic fluids.

As for the applications, among various fields, consumption volume from Metallurgy is the largest. In 2017, Metallurgy industry consumed 123.25 K MT fire resistant hydraulic fluids.

The worldwide market for Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.