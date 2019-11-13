Fire Service Vehicle Market 2019 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

This report studies the “Fire Service Vehicle Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Fire Service Vehicle market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Fire Service Vehicle Market Report – Fire Service Vehicle market 2019 New sellers in the market are confronting intense rivalry from set up merchants as they battle with mechanical advancements, dependability and quality issues. The report will answer inquiries regarding the present market advancements and the extent of rivalry, opportunity cost and more.

Global Fire Service Vehicle market competition by top manufacturers

Oshkosh Corporation

W.S. Darley & Co

Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial Group)

Ziegler Firefighting

Gimaex GmbH

Rosenbauer International AG

E-one

Morita Holdings Corporation

Smeal Fire Apparatus

HME Incorporated

Carmichael

Fire Service Vehicle Market report speaks about the manufacturing process, Type and Applications of Fire Service Vehicle Industry. The Report provides additional information on Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Sales Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, Analyst Introduction, Data Source. This Market report is a single point aid for all the Market research requirements.

The worldwide market for Fire Service Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fire Service Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mini Tank

Rescue

Ini Pumpers

Multi-Tasking Trucks

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Rescue

Conventional

Airport Application

Wild Land

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fire Service Vehicle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mini Tank

1.2.2 Rescue

1.2.3 Ini Pumpers

1.2.4 Multi-Tasking Trucks

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Rescue

1.3.2 Conventional

1.3.3 Airport Application

1.3.4 Wild Land

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————–

3 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Fire Service Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Fire Service Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Fire Service Vehicle Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Fire Service Vehicle by Country

5.1 North America Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Fire Service Vehicle by Country

6.1 Europe Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America

———————–

10 Global Fire Service Vehicle Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Fire Service Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Mini Tank Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Mini Tank Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Mini Tank Price (2014-2019)

10.3 Rescue Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global Rescue Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global Rescue Price (2014-2019)

10.4 Ini Pumpers Sales Growth and Price

10.4.1 Global Ini Pumpers Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.4.2 Global Ini Pumpers Price (2014-2019)

10.5 Multi-Tasking Trucks Sales Growth and Price

10.5.1 Global Multi-Tasking Trucks Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.5.2 Global Multi-Tasking Trucks Price (2014-2019)

10.6 Others Sales Growth and Price

10.6.1 Global Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.6.2 Global Others Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Fire Service Vehicle Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Rescue Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Conventional Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Airport Application Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Wild Land Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Fire Service Vehicle Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Fire Service Vehicle Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Fire Service Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Fire Service Vehicle Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

