Fire Sprinkler Heads Market 2019 Overview, Demand, Size, Growth and Forecast 2025- Worldwide Analysis

The research report gives an overview of “Fire Sprinkler Heads Market” by analysing various key segments of this Fire Sprinkler Heads market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Fire Sprinkler Heads market competitors.

Regions covered in the Fire Sprinkler Heads Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Fire Sprinkler Heads Market:

A sprinkler head has a two-part metal element that is fused by a heat-sensitive alloy. The link holds the pip cap, or plug, in place. Once the ambient temperature around the sprinkler head reaches a specified temperature, the alloy releases and the metal elements separate, which causes the pip cap to fall away. Water is then released.The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Asia, Europe and North American. The fire sprinkler heads consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and currently, the developing countriesâ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.China is currently carrying out a large number of urban new construction and renovation projects. What is more, Chinese government has stepped up public fire safety strategy and published a series of statutory provisions, such as GB5135.1-2003.So, Chinas market still has great potential in the future.There are thousands of players in China, and the market is very fragmented. Compared with the prices abroad, the prices of local products in China are much lower.The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Fire door has none of anti-dumping phenomenon.In the future, the Fire door will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The installation rate of fire door is becoming more and more.The Fire Sprinkler Heads market was valued at 670 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Sprinkler Heads.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Sprinkler Heads Market:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

TianGuang Fire-fighting

China NFPT

Viking Group

GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co.

Ltd

CFE

Guangdong Fire Safety

Shanghai Jindun

Shanghai RETI

Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co.

Ltd

Jinpurun Fire Equipment Fire Sprinkler Heads Market by Applications:

Manufacturing Facilities

Hotels and Motels

High-rise Apartment Buildings

High-rise Office Buildings

Other Fire Sprinkler Heads Market by Types:

Stent Type

Glass Bubbles

Fusible Alloy