Fire Truck Market 2019: Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

The Fire Truck Market research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Fire Truck Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.
Short Details of Fire Truck Market Report – Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.
Global Fire Truck market competition by top manufacturers
- Rosenbauer
- Oshkosh
- MORITA
- Magirus
- REV Group
- Ziegler
- Gimaex
- Bronto Skylift
- Zhongzhuo
- CFE
- Tianhe
- YQ AULD LANG REAL
- Jieda Fire-protection
First, for industry structure analysis, the Fire Truck industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Truck industry.
Second, the production of Fire Truck decreased from 13108 units in 2012 to 15705 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.63%.
Third, Europe occupied 30.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 22.62% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.24% of the global consumption volume in 2016.
The worldwide market for Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Fire fighting vehicle
- Elevating fire truck
- Special fire truck
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Municipal fire
- Industrial fire
- ARFF
Table of Contents
1 Fire Truck Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Truck
1.2 Classification of Fire Truck by Types
1.2.1 Global Fire Truck Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Fire Truck Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Fire Truck Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Fire Truck Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Fire Truck Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Fire Truck Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Fire Truck Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Fire Truck Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Fire Truck Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Fire Truck (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Fire Truck Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Fire Truck Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Fire Truck Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Fire Truck Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Fire Truck Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global Fire Truck Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Fire Truck Revenue by Countries
5.1 North America Fire Truck Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 USA Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6 Europe Fire Truck Revenue by Countries
6.1 Europe Fire Truck Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 Germany Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.3 UK Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.4 France Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.5 Russia Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.6 Italy Fire Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
10 Global Fire Truck Market Segment by Type
10.1 Global Fire Truck Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
10.2 Global Fire Truck Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
11 Global Fire Truck Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Fire Truck Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Fire Truck Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
12 Global Fire Truck Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Fire Truck Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2 Global Fire Truck Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.3 North America Fire Truck Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.4 Europe Fire Truck Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.5 Asia-Pacific Fire Truck Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.6 South America Fire Truck Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.7 Middle East and Africa Fire Truck Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
