Fire Truck Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

About Fire Truck:

Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

Fire Truck Market Manufactures:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Bronto Skylift

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Fire Truck Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Fire Truck Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Fire Truck Market Types:

Fire fighting vehicle

Elevating fire truck

Special fire truck Fire Truck Market Applications:

Municipal fire

Industrial fire

The Report provides in depth research of the Fire Truck Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Fire Truck Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Fire Truck Market Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Fire Truck industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Truck industry.

Second, the production of Fire Truck decreased from 13108 units in 2012 to 15705 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.63%.

Third, Europe occupied 30.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 22.62% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.24% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.