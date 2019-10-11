 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Firestop Sealants Market Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Firestop

The report shows positive growth in “Firestop Sealants Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Firestop Sealants industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Firestop Sealants Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

Some top manufacturers in Firestop Sealants Market: –

  • 3M Company
  • Hilti
  • Rockwool
  • H. B. Fuller
  • Bostik (Arkema) and many more

    Scope of Firestop Sealants Report:

  • Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
  • Firestop Sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for Firestop Sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Firestop Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Elastometric Type
  • Intumescent Type

    Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Industrial Building
  • Others

    Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Firestop Sealants market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Firestop Sealants Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Firestop Sealants, with sales, revenue, and price of Firestop Sealants, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Firestop Sealants, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Firestop Sealants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Firestop Sealants sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Firestop Sealants report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Firestop Sealants market players.

