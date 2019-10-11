Firestop Sealants Market Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Firestop Sealants Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Firestop Sealants industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Firestop Sealants Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Scope of Firestop Sealants Report:

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

Firestop Sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for Firestop Sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.

The worldwide market for Firestop Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Type, covers:

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building