Fish Sauce Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Fish Sauce

Global “Fish Sauce Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Fish Sauce Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Fish Sauce:

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

Fish Sauce Market Manufactures: 

  • Masan Consumer
  • Tang Sang Ha
  • Thaipreeda Group
  • NANDAO
  • Teo Tak Seng
  • Shantou Fish Sauce
  • Jinguanyuan
  • Hung Thanh
  • Thai Fishsauce Factory
  • Pichai Fish Sauce
  • Rayong
  • Rungroj
  • Viet Phu
  • Marine
  • Halcyon Proteins

  • Major Classification:

  • Traditional Fish Sauce
  • Industrial Fish Sauce

    Major Applications:

  • Commerical
  • Home

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.
  • Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.
  • The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.
  • The worldwide market for Fish Sauce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fish Sauce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Fish Sauce product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fish Sauce, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fish Sauce in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Fish Sauce competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Fish Sauce breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Fish Sauce market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fish Sauce sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

