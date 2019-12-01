Fish Sauce Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

Global “Fish Sauce Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Fish Sauce Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13841642

About of Fish Sauce:

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

Fish Sauce Market Manufactures:

Masan Consumer

Tang Sang Ha

Thaipreeda Group

NANDAO

Teo Tak Seng

Shantou Fish Sauce

Jinguanyuan

Hung Thanh

Thai Fishsauce Factory

Pichai Fish Sauce

Rayong

Rungroj

Viet Phu

Marine

Halcyon Proteins

Major Classification:

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce Major Applications:

Commerical

Home The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13841642 Scope of Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.

Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.

The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.

The worldwide market for Fish Sauce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.