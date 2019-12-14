Fishing Cages and Nets Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Fishing Cages & Nets Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Fishing Cages & Nets industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Fishing Cages & Nets market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Fishing Cages & Nets by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Fishing Cages & Nets Market Analysis:

Fishing Cages & Nets are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of artificial polyamides like nylon, although nets of organic polyamides such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

The Fishing Cages & Nets industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Anhui, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hunan, such as Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng and Qingdao Qihang. At present, Anhui Jinhai is the China leader, holding 5.06% production market share in 2016.

The Fishing Cages & Nets increases from 534.70 K MT in 2012 to 705.40 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.69%. In 2016, the China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption market is led by Shandong and Shandong is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 14.42% of China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

Fishing Cages & Nets downstream is wide and recently Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Individual Application, and Commercial Application. The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market is mainly driven by growing demand for Commercial Application. Commercial Application accounts for nearly 71.19% of total downstream consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages in China.

The global Fishing Cages & Nets market was valued at 1900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.048 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fishing Cages & Nets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fishing Cages & Nets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Fishing Cages & Nets Market Are:

AKVA Group

Selstad

Badinotti

Aquamaof

Garware Wall Rope

Hunan Xinhai

Zhejiang Honghai

Qingdao Qihang

Hunan Fuli Netting

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Fishing Cages & Nets Market Segmentation by Types:

Fishing Nets

Aquaculture Cages

Fishing Cages & Nets Market Segmentation by Applications:

Individual Application

Commercial Application

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

