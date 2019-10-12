 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fishing Equipments Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 12, 2019

Fishing

Fishing Equipments Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Fishing Equipments market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Fishing Equipments market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Fishing Equipments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Fishing Equipments market are: –

  • Newell (Jarden Corporation)
  • Globeride(Daiwa)
  • Shimano
  • Rapala VMC Corporation
  • Weihai Guangwei Group and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The global fishing equipments industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 25 % of total production value.
  • The fishing equipments are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 37% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Fishing Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 14400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rods, Reels and Components
  • Line, Leaders
  • Lures, Files, Baits
  • Terminal Tackle
  • Electronics
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Freshwater Fishing
  • Saltwater Fishing

    Key Performing Regions in the Fishing Equipments Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Fishing Equipments Market Research Offers:

    • Fishing Equipments Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Fishing Equipments market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Fishing Equipments market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Fishing Equipments industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Fishing Equipments Industry.
    • Fishing Equipments Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Fishing Equipments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Fishing Equipments Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Fishing Equipments Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Fishing Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Fishing Equipments Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Fishing Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Fishing Equipments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Fishing Equipments Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Fishing Equipments Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Fishing Equipments Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Fishing Equipments Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

