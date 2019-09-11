Fitness Bands Market Size, Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Global Fitness Bands Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Garmin

Polar

Jawbone

Misfit

Fitbit

Sony

Apple

Xiaomi

TomTom

Microsoft

Withings

Moov

Nike

Samsung

Mio Alpha

Fitness bands are wristbands that are used to monitor and track fitness-related metrics. They help in tracking sleep, calories consumed/burnt, distance walked, monitoring heart rate, and other activities.

In this market research report, analysts estimate the APAC region to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The prospects for growth in this region is driven by the availability of low-price range fitness bands.

The global Fitness Bands market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fitness Bands market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio training

Other Consumer Goods Market by Types:

All-Day Tracker Bands