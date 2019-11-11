Fittings for Gas and Water Transmission Systems Market – Size | Share, Trends, Revenue, Statistics, Key Companies by Regions and Forecast Analysis till 2019-2025

The research report gives an overview of “Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems Market” by analysing various key segments of this Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market competitors.

Regions covered in the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems is a system which including gas transmission system fittings and water transmission system fittings. Gas and water transmission systems are associated with different components including piping accessories, valves and flow measuring instruments and other components, which is a very large and complex parts system.Europe demand for Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems â HDPE â will rise 2% per year to USD 1.9 Billion in 2022. The existing old drainage pipe network renovation will bring huge market demand for drainage pipe is the key growth factors.HDPE Fittings will be witness the faster-growing rate in the next reporting period, benefiting from its versatility, easy processability, low cost and recyclability. The development of ethylene feedstocks from new sources, such as shale gas, coal and bio-based materials will also give polyethylene a price or sustainability advantage relative to other plastic resins.The Asia/Pacific region will continue to be the largest and fastest growing market, fueled by strong growth in China, which alone accounted for nearly one-quarter of global demand in 2016. India and Vietnam will also be among the worldâs most rapidly expanding markets. However, advances in most emerging Asian countries will rise at a slower pace than during the 2012-2016 period. On the other hand, North America will see a significant improvement in Water Transmission Systems demand, while the markets in Western Europe and Japan will Maintain low speed growth.The global Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

GF Piping Systems

Wavin

Friatec

GPS

Plasson

Fusion Group

Agru

Simona

Baenninger

Plastitalia

Radius Systems

Uponor

Eurostandard

Drinking Water Transmission Systems

Waste Water Transmission Systems

Gas Transmission Systems

Others Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems Market by Types:

HDPE Pipes

HDPE Fittings

HDPE Ball Valves