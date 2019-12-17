Fix Speed Peristaltic Pump Market by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. The tubing isolates the fluid from the rest of the pump and environment, eliminating contamination and making it ideal for handling aggressive, corrosive, or abrasive media. The roller mechanism also provides low shear pumping of the fluid for shear-sensitive fluids.

Watson-MarlowÂ

Cole-Parmer

VERDER

PSG TECHNOLOGIESÂ

ProMinent

Baoding Longer

Chongqing Jieheng

Gardner Denver

Flowrox

Baoding Shenchen

IDEX Health&Science

Changzhou PreFluid

Gilson

Randolph

Stenner Pump CompanyÂ

Wuxi Tianli

Wanner Engineering

Baoding Lead Fluid

Baoding Chuang Rui

Regions Covered in the Fix Speed Peristaltic Pump Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Heavy Industry

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Peristaltic Tube Pumps