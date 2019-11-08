Fixed Power Capacitors Market 2019: Study Of Present Market 2019 Status, Trends and Detailed Forecast To 2024

Short Details of Fixed Power Capacitors Market Report – Fixed Power Capacitors is a kind of capacitors. A capacitor (originally known as a condenser) is a passive two-terminal electrical component used to store electrical energy temporarily in an electric field. Our report mainly covers high voltage power capacitors and low voltage power capacitors which have fixed electric capacity.

Global Fixed Power Capacitors market competition by top manufacturers

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Nissin Electric

China XD

Siyuan

Guilin Power Capacitor

Electronicon

GE Grid Solutions

Herong Electric

New Northeast Electric

TDK

Vishay

L&T

LIFASA

Shreem Electric

Frako

RTR

ICAR

DUCATI

ZEZ

ACPES

CIRCUTOR

COMAR

Franke GMKP

AB Power System

KBR

Strong moves in the fixed power capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. ABB is now a market revenue and technology leader. ABB and Schneider Electric have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

The production of fixed power capacitors was largest in China in 2015, which accounts for 38.93% of the market. The production of Europe is a bit larger than other regions with 15.70% in 2015. United States and India had similar market with 12.51% and 13.57% respectively in 2015. In terms of consumption, China is still the largest due to the fast economic growth, but China still needs to improve technology to meet the requirement of customers.

Upstream of fixed power capacitors is polypropylene films and anode foil, cathode foil as well as electrolytic paper. With the demand development, fixed power capacitors demand growth is bound to drive the growth of upstream raw materials and other relevant industries, and from this viewpoint, in the future cost and the price of fixed power capacitors will fluctuate with the price of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Fixed Power Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 2200 million US$ in 2024, from 1870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Organic Fixed Power Capacitors

Inorganic Fixed Power Capacitors

Electrolytic Fixed Power Capacitors

Gas Fixed Power Capacitors By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Reduce Reactive power

Harmonic Filter

Series Capacitor