Flame Detectors Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Flame Detectors:

A flame detector is a sensor designed to detect and respond to the presence of a flame or fire. Responses to a detected flame depend on the installation, but can include sounding an alarm, deactivating a fuel line (such as a propane or a natural gas line), and activating a fire suppression system.

Flame Detectors Market Manufactures:

Honeywell International

Tyco

United Technologies Corporation

MSA

Emerson Electric

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

Halma

NOHMI BOSAI LTD

Simtronics

Hochiki Corporation

Azbil Corporation

Micropack

Spectrex

TCXF

Forney Corporation

Shanghai AEGIS

Sierra Monitor Corporation

ESP Safety

UV Flame Detectors

IR Flame Detectors

UV & IR Flame Detectors

Others Flame Detectors Market Applications:

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Mining

Buildings and Public Place

For industry structure analysis, the Flame Detectors industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 20.50% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Flame Detectors industry.

China occupied 26.33% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and USA, which respectively have around 24.16% and 19.50% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.65% of the global consumption value in 2015. USA shared 21.57% of global total.

For forecast, the global Flame Detectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Flame Detectors. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Flame Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.045 over the next five years, will reach 2810 million US$ in 2024, from 2150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.