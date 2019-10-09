Flame Resistant Fabric Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts Report 2024

Global "Flame Resistant Fabric Market" 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Flame Resistant Fabric industry.

Flame resistant fabrics are basically textiles that are more fire retardant than other fabrics owing to its chemical treatment or exclusively manufactured fireproof fabrics..

Flame Resistant Fabric Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dupont

Teijin Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Royal Tencate N.V.

Westex By Milliken

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co.

Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Lenzing AG

Solvay S.A.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. and many more. Flame Resistant Fabric Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flame Resistant Fabric Market can be Split into:

Apparel

Non-apparel. By Applications, the Flame Resistant Fabric Market can be Split into:

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law Enforcement

Firefighting Services

Transport

Others ( Hot Gas Filtration