Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

The International "Flame Retardant Chemicals Market" 2019 Report offers a profound analysis of the Flame Retardant Chemicals trade.

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse group of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings. Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish. Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of Flame Retardant Chemicals industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 28.89% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Lanxess, Nabaltec, BASF, Dow, and others.

The global production of Flame Retardant Chemicals increases from 2517 K MT in 2013 to 2975 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2024. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, China Flame Retardant Chemicals production share was about 17.34%. Europe production share took 17.06% and Japan production share also took 4.83%. China took about 46.94%.

Flame Retardant Chemicals are important chemicals which can be used for Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cable, Automotive and others. The largest end use for Flame Retardant Chemicals, accounting for about 28.57% of consumption in 2017, is in Wire & Cable. The use of Flame Retardant Chemicals in Wire & Cable was a fast-growing application.

Currently, many companies use Aluminum hydroxide, Red phosphorus, Phenol/Bisphenol A, Phosphorus oxychloride, Magnesium Hydroxide, Bromine as the raw material of Flame Retardant Chemicals. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Flame Retardant Chemicals market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

