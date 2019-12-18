Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global “Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Flame Retardant Chemicals Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Flame Retardant Chemicals globally.

About Flame Retardant Chemicals:

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse group of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings. Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish. Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Manufactures:

Albemarle

ICL

Clariant

Lanxess

Nabaltec

BASF

Dow

Adeka

J.M. Huber Corporation

AkzoNobel

Daihachi Chemical

3M

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Momentive

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

Zhejiang Wansheng

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemical

Hangzhou JLS

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Types:

Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Applications:

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cable

Automotive

The Report provides in depth research of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Flame Retardant Chemicals Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report:

According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of Flame Retardant Chemicals industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 28.89% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Lanxess, Nabaltec, BASF, Dow, and others.

The global production of Flame Retardant Chemicals increases from 2517 K MT in 2013 to 2975 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2024. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, China Flame Retardant Chemicals production share was about 17.34%. Europe production share took 17.06% and Japan production share also took 4.83%. China took about 46.94%.

Flame Retardant Chemicals are important chemicals which can be used for Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cable, Automotive and others. The largest end use for Flame Retardant Chemicals, accounting for about 28.57% of consumption in 2017, is in Wire & Cable. The use of Flame Retardant Chemicals in Wire & Cable was a fast-growing application.

Currently, many companies use Aluminum hydroxide, Red phosphorus, Phenol/Bisphenol A, Phosphorus oxychloride, Magnesium Hydroxide, Bromine as the raw material of Flame Retardant Chemicals. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Flame Retardant Chemicals market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.