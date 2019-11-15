 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Flame Retardant Chemicals

Global “Flame Retardant Chemicals Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Chemicals in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Flame Retardant Chemicals Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Albemarle
  • ICL
  • Clariant
  • Lanxess
  • Nabaltec
  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Adeka
  • J.M. Huber Corporation
  • AkzoNobel
  • Daihachi Chemical
  • 3M
  • Kyowa Chemical Industry
  • Momentive
  • Jiangsu Yoke Technology
  • Zhejiang Wansheng
  • Jinan Taixing Fine Chemical
  • Hangzhou JLS
  • Shandong Brother

    The report provides a basic overview of the Flame Retardant Chemicals industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Types:

  • Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals
  • Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

    Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Applications:

  • Building & Construction
  • Electronics & Appliances
  • Wire & Cable
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Finally, the Flame Retardant Chemicals market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Flame Retardant Chemicals market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of Flame Retardant Chemicals industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 28.89% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Lanxess, Nabaltec, BASF, Dow, and others.
  • The global production of Flame Retardant Chemicals increases from 2517 K MT in 2013 to 2975 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2024. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, China Flame Retardant Chemicals production share was about 17.34%. Europe production share took 17.06% and Japan production share also took 4.83%. China took about 46.94%.
  • Flame Retardant Chemicals are important chemicals which can be used for Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cable, Automotive and others. The largest end use for Flame Retardant Chemicals, accounting for about 28.57% of consumption in 2017, is in Wire & Cable. The use of Flame Retardant Chemicals in Wire & Cable was a fast-growing application.
  • Currently, many companies use Aluminum hydroxide, Red phosphorus, Phenol/Bisphenol A, Phosphorus oxychloride, Magnesium Hydroxide, Bromine as the raw material of Flame Retardant Chemicals. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Flame Retardant Chemicals market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Flame Retardant Chemicals by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flame Retardant Chemicals Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flame Retardant Chemicals Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Flame Retardant Chemicals Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Flame Retardant Chemicals Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

