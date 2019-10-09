Flame Retardant Fabric Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Flame Retardant Fabric Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Flame Retardant Fabric market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Flame Retardant Fabric market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Flame retardant fabric is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Flame retardant fabric may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

Flame Retardant Fabric market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Flame Retardant Fabric market are: –

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries and many more Scope of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant fabric market was valued 3001.18 million USD in 2015, and is estimated to be worth 3508.56 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of flame retardant fabric was about 380317 K Sq.m in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 498116 K Sq.m by 2022.

Europe is the dominate producer of flame retardant fabric, the production was 133093 K Sq.m in 2015, accounting for about 35.00% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 30.58%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leadership position in the next few years.

This industry’s technical barriers is high, the core technology is the development and application of flame retardant polymers. Enterprise alliance exists, for example: Dupont produce high quality of flame retardant fiber, It has cooperation with textile enterprises by the form of a license agreement. The textile enterprises use the Dupont fiber to make fabrics. Dupont will send one only code to each piece of clothing to sell.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 3600 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility