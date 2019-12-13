Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Global “Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber globally.

About Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber:

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Manufactures:

Trevira

Reliance

Huvis

Teijin

Toyobo

Toray

Unifi

JR Corporation

SSFC

Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Types:

Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

Treated FRP Staple Fiber Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Applications:

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813795 The Report provides in depth research of the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Report:

In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market was valued 169.5 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 179.5 million USD by 2022. At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation. Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.

In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.