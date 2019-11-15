Flange Nut Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Flange Nut Market” by analysing various key segments of this Flange Nut market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Flange Nut market competitors.

Regions covered in the Flange Nut Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Flange Nut Market:

A Flange nut is a nut that has a wide flange at one end that acts as an integrated, non-spinning washer. This serves to distribute the pressure of the nut over the part being secured, reducing the chance of damage to the part and making it less likely to loosen as a result of an uneven fastening surface. These nuts are mostly hexagonal in shape and are made up of hardened steel and often coated with zinc.The Flange Nut market was valued at 770 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 970 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flange Nut.

Top Key Manufacturers in Flange Nut Market:

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

FULLER

Locknut Technology

Ramco Specialties

Wilhelm BÃ¶llhoff GmbH und Co. KG

Jergens Inc.

Jeng Bright International Corporation

TE-CO

Infasco

KMT Fasteners

RAY FU

Staytite Ltd

K.M Steel India

Jignesh Steel

Youbang

SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER

Dongrenying

Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products

Kamax

Ruian Weifu Standard Parts

Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts

Xinwangai

Haiyan Brother United Fastener

Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener

Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing

Ray Fu/Chen Nan

National Bolt & Nut

3M

Zhejiang Zhenglian Industrial Development

Traffic

Electric power

Communication

Manufacturing

Others Flange Nut Market by Types:

Flat Flange Nut