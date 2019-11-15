 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flare Tips Market Outlook to 2024 Industry Insights Top Companies Analysis Market Driving Force and Investment Analysis for Business Development

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Flare Tips

Flare Tips Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Flare Tips business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Flare Tips Market.

Short Details of Flare Tips  Market Report – This report studies the Flare Tips market. Flare Tip produces desired destruction/combustion efficiency of maximum specified relief gas. Establish and maintain proper ignition, result in smokeless operation at normal continuous flows or at 100% flows. Mainly have three types: open pipe flare tips, air assisted flare tips, coanda flare tip.

Global Flare Tips  market competition by top manufacturers

  • UOP (Honeywell)
  • Fives ITAS
  • Zeeco
  • GBA Flare Systems
  • BUTTING Group
  • AEREON
  • INMA Steel
  • Argo Flare
  • Samia Italia Srl
  • PREMATECNICA
  • Flare Products Limited
  • SPG Steiner Group

The Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are UOP (Honeywell), Fives ITAS, Zeeco, GBA Flare Systems and BUTTING Group. UOP (Honeywell) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 23% in 2017. The next is Fives ITAS and Zeeco.
There are mainly four type product of flare tips market: open pipe flare tips, air assisted flare tips, coanda flare tips and others.
Geographically, the global flare tips market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2017. The next is North America.
The worldwide market for Flare Tips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 84 million US$ in 2024, from 71 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Flare Tips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Open Pipe Flare Tips
  • Air Assisted Flare Tips
  • Coanda Flare Tips
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Flare Tip Replacement
  • Newbuilt for Onshore
  • Newbuilt for Offshore

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Flare Tips  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Flare Tips  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Flare Tips  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Flare Tips  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Flare Tips  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Flare Tips  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Flare Tips  by Country

    5.1 North America Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Flare Tips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Flare Tips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Flare Tips  by Country

    8.1 South America Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Flare Tips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Flare Tips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Flare Tips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Flare Tips  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Flare Tips  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Flare Tips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Flare Tips  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Flare Tips  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Flare Tips  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Flare Tips  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Flare Tips  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

