Flashlights Market 2019 Outlook by Import, Export, Production and Consumption by Market Size, Major Countries and Key Players Forecast to 2025

Global “Flashlights Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Flashlights Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Flashlights Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

SureFire

Ledlenser

Pelican

Maglite

EAGTAC LLC

Nite Ize

Dorcy

Four Sevens (Prometheus)

Streamlight

Princeton

Fenix

Nitecore

Olight

Ocean’s King

Wolf Eyes

Nextorch

Taigeer

Jiage

Kang Mingsheng

Twoboys

DP Lighting

Honyar

TigerFire

A flashlight is a portable, battery-operated device used for illumination. A typical unit consists of one or more dry cell batteries arranged in a line inside a battery compartment that forms the handle of the light. The flow of electricity from the batteries to the light source at the front end of the light is controlled through a switch mechanism placed between the batteries and the lamp.

The global Flashlights market was 900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The global Flashlights market was 900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025. Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Commercial/Industrial

Military/Public Sector

Household

Other Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Rechargeable