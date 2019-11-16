Flavored Yogurt Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Yogurt, a fermented form of milk, when garnished or added with different flavors obtained from different sources like fruits and vegetables is termed as flavored yogurt. The global flavored yogurt market encompasses several varieties of yogurts based on criteria like low-fat/non-fat, frozen/regular, and flavors from different fruits..

Flavored Yogurt Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

General Mills

Nestle

Chobani

Danone

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Cargill

Mother Dairy Foods Processing

DEL MONTE Foods

Arla Foods

Stonyfield Farm

Almarai Company

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Cabot Creamery Cooperative

Emmi Group and many more. Flavored Yogurt Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

By Types, the Flavored Yogurt Market can be Split into:

Frozen Flavored Yogurt

Frozen Flavored Yogurt
Standard Flavored Yogurt.

By Applications, the Flavored Yogurt Market can be Split into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers