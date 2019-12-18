Flavoured Milk Market 2020 Global Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Global “Flavoured Milk Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global Flavoured Milk Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Amul

Arla Foods

AMPI

Bright Food

Mengniu Dairy

Dairy Farmers of America

Danone

Dean Foods

FrieslandCampina

Grupo Lala

Yili

Land OâLakes

Morinaga Milk

MÃ¼ller

Flavored milk is a sweetened dairy drink made with milk, sugar, food colorings and artificial or natural flavorings.

Unscheduled eating habits, due to busy lifestyles, increases the demand for convenience foods; which is a key driver of the flavored milk market. The rising health consciousness of consumers also helps the growth of this market, as flavored milk contains many nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Urbanization is another major driver of this market, as the increasing per capita income, along with changing consumer preferences, boosts the demand for flavored milk.

The global Flavoured Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flavoured Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Powder

Premix

Fresh

Dietary Supplement Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Chocolate

Fruit