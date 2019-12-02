Flavoured Water Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Flavoured Water Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Flavoured Water industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Flavoured Water research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water..

Flavoured Water Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Coca-Cola

Hint

Nestle

PepsiCo

Ayala

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Kraft Heinz

New York Spring Water

Sunny Delight Beverages and many more. Flavoured Water Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flavoured Water Market can be Split into:

Still Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water. By Applications, the Flavoured Water Market can be Split into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers