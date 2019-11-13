Flavoured Water Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

The research report gives an overview of “Flavoured Water Market” by analysing various key segments of this Flavoured Water market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Flavoured Water market competitors.

Regions covered in the Flavoured Water Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Flavoured Water Market:

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.The global Flavoured Water market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Flavoured Water Market:

Coca-Cola

Hint

Nestle

PepsiCo

Ayala

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Kraft Heinz

New York Spring Water

New York Spring Water

Sunny Delight Beverages

Flavoured Water Market by Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other Flavoured Water Market by Types:

Still Flavored Water