Flavoured Water Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

The research report gives an overview of "Flavoured Water Market" by analysing various key segments of this Flavoured Water market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries.
Regions covered in the Flavoured Water Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Know About Flavoured Water Market:
Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.The global Flavoured Water market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
Top Key Manufacturers in Flavoured Water Market:
Flavoured Water Market by Applications:
Flavoured Water Market by Types:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flavoured Water Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size
2.1.1 Global Flavoured Water Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Flavoured Water Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Flavoured Water Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Flavoured Water Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Flavoured Water Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Flavoured Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Flavoured Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Flavoured Water Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Flavoured Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 Flavoured Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 Flavoured Water Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Flavoured Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Flavoured Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Flavoured Water Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flavoured Water Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales by Product
4.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue by Product
4.3 Flavoured Water Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Flavoured Water Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Flavoured Water by Countries
6.1.1 North America Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Flavoured Water by Product
6.3 North America Flavoured Water by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Flavoured Water by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Flavoured Water by Product
7.3 Europe Flavoured Water by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Flavoured Water by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Flavoured Water by Product
9.3 Central & South America Flavoured Water by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Flavoured Water Forecast
12.5 Europe Flavoured Water Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Flavoured Water Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Flavoured Water Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
