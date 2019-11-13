 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flavoured Water Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Flavoured Water Market” by analysing various key segments of this Flavoured Water market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Flavoured Water market competitors.

Regions covered in the Flavoured Water Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Flavoured Water Market: 

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.The global Flavoured Water market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Flavoured Water Market:

  • Coca-Cola
  • Hint
  • Nestle
  • PepsiCo
  • Ayala
  • Dr Pepper Snapple Group
  • Kraft Heinz
  • New York Spring Water
  • Sunny Delight Beverages

    Flavoured Water Market by Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Other

    Flavoured Water Market by Types:

  • Still Flavored Water
  • Sparkling Flavored Water

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Flavoured Water Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Flavoured Water Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Flavoured Water Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Flavoured Water Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Flavoured Water Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Flavoured Water Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Flavoured Water Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Flavoured Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Flavoured Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Flavoured Water Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Flavoured Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Flavoured Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Flavoured Water Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Flavoured Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Flavoured Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Flavoured Water Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flavoured Water Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue by Product
    4.3 Flavoured Water Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Flavoured Water Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Flavoured Water by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Flavoured Water by Product
    6.3 North America Flavoured Water by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Flavoured Water by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Flavoured Water by Product
    7.3 Europe Flavoured Water by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Flavoured Water by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Flavoured Water by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Flavoured Water by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Flavoured Water Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Flavoured Water Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Flavoured Water Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Flavoured Water Forecast
    12.5 Europe Flavoured Water Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Flavoured Water Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Flavoured Water Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Flavoured Water Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Flavoured Water Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

