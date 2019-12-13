Flaxseed Oil Market 2020 Size, Global Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025

Hongjingyuan

Shape Foods

Fueder

ADM

Blackmores

GNC

Meng Gu Xiang

Natureâs Bounty

Henry Lamotte Oils

Wonderful

Luyuan

Natureâs Way Products

Spectrum

Krishi Oils

Gustav Heess

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Flaxseed oil, also known as linseed oil or flax oil, is a colourless to yellowish oil obtained from the dried, ripened seeds of the flax plant (Linum usitatissimum). The oil is obtained by pressing, sometimes followed by solvent extraction. Linseed oil is a drying oil, meaning it can polymerize into a solid form.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Flaxseed Oil market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Flaxseed Oil in 2017.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Flaxseed Oil market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Flaxseed Oil in 2017.

The global Flaxseed Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flaxseed Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Foods

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Organic Flaxseed Oil