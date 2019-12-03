Flexible Glass Market Present Competitive Scenario With Key Vendors With Market Their Market Size 2019

Flexible Glass market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 39.65% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Flexible Glass market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The availability of rolled flexible glass is one of the key factors anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the forthcoming years. Bendable ultra-thin flexible glass is in high demand as it can be rolled easily and used in various applications. In addition, it also offers exceptional physical and chemical properties. Furthermore, rolled flexible glass also offers superior performance, operational benefits, and cost reduction. Such rising use of flexible glass will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Our analysts have predicted that the flexible glass market will register a CAGR of close to 47% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Flexible Glass :

Abrisa Technologies

AGC Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Electric Glass Co.

Ltd.

SCHOTT North America