Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) is a product solution that combines the functionality of rigid PCBs with the form factor of precision screen printed flexible circuits on polymer thick film (PTF).

The main market drivers are rapid advancement in data analytics and artificial intelligence, and emerging need for lightweight, mechanically flexible, and cost effective product.

American Semiconductor

Brewer Science

DowDuPont

Flex

GE

HPE

Lockheed Martin

PARC Management

Cell Phones & Displays

Health Performance Tools

Security Tags

Sensors Componentry in Cars and Airplanes

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Sector