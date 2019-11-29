Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solvent-based, solvent-free and water-based types..

Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3M

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Dural Industries

Bond Tech Industries

Sika Automotive GmbH

DIC Corporation and many more. Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market can be Split into:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Solvent Less. By Applications, the Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Market can be Split into:

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging