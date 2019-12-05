Flexo-Ink Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Flexo-Ink Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Flexo-Ink Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Flexo-Ink market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Global Flexo-ink Market -by Type (Water Based Flexo, Solvent Based Flexo, UV Based Flexo), by Resin Type (Acrylic Resin, Polyurethane Resins, Polyamide Resins, Cellulosic Resins, Vinyl Resins, Others), by End Use (Packaging Industry, Label Industry, Paper Industry) and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Flexo-ink Market

Flexographic printing ink are the specialty inks that provide excellent printing quality and provide ability to finishes product at one pass through the press. Flexo-inks consists of resins, additives, pigments, surfactants, adhesion promoters and micro amounts of deformers and silicones. Some of the prominent factors driving global flexo-ink market include, new technologies and evolution of innovative colors in packaging segment, growing demand of solvent based compared to water based inks, favoring government regulations and improved performance among different factors. Among these factors, new technologies and evolution of new colors in packaging sector is the most influencing factor. Growth of packaging sector in developed markets such as North America and Europe has significant positive impact on the global flexo-ink market. In addition to exponentially growing packaging market, growing use of biodegradable and recyclable materials is fueling its demand in the packaging application. Moreover, flexible packaging market is witnessing relatively high growth owing to the growing key end use industries. With the development of solvent based ink technology, flexible packaging market will drive the flexo-ink demand in near future.

However, stern regulations of authorities such as FDA and EPA towards high emissions of volatile organic compound (VOCs) can hamper the market growth. Prominent markets such as U.S. and Europe have strict regulatory framework for volatile organic compound emission. Developing markets are following the similar trends towards sustainable development. Such regulations are anticipated to hamper global flexo-ink market growth. Owing to such factors, the global flexo-ink Market is expected to witness a significant growth by 2023 with CAGR of 5.72%.

Currently, manufacturers are facing pricing challenges due to fluctuation raw materials prices. Resins and pigments are the most important raw materials for the market. As the most of the resins & pigments are petroleum based products, manufacturers are facing the challenge from fluctuating such raw material prices and seeking for alternative cost effective bio based products.

Regional Analysis

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL FLEXO-INK MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2016 (%)

Source: Report

Geographically, global flexo-ink market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of flexo-ink due to higher consumption in China and India. Country wise, China is the largest producer and consumer of in the global market. Asia Pacific accounts for 40% of market share in which China is dominating segment with more than 50% of market share. With increasing investments in expansion and product development by major players in market especially in packaging industry are also projected to boost the market for flexographic ink market. Followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe is second largest market share holder. This is attributed to presence of packaged food industries leading to increasing labelling and attractive packaging. Furthermore, with rising demand of personal care and food & beverages products is anticipated to drive the North America and Europe Market.

Segmentation

The global Flexo-ink market is majorly segmented on the basis of Type, Resin Type, End Use and Region. On Basis of Type, global Flexo-ink market is segmented into Water Based Flexo, Solvent Based Flexo, and UV Based Flexo. Based on Resin Type, Flexo-ink market is segmented into Acrylic Resin, Polyurethane Resins, Polyamide Resins, Cellulosic Resins, Vinyl Resins, Others. Based on end use, Flexo-ink is segmented into Packaging Industry, Label Industry, and Paper Industry. Based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

Key players of the global Flexo-ink market are Sun Chemical Group, Flint Group, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., HuberGroup Deutschland GmbH, T & K TOKA CO., LTD., SAKATA INX CORPORATION and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

ROW ( Rest Of World)

The report about Global Flexo-ink Market by comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

Key Findings

Global Flexo-ink market is projected to reach USD 6,840.5 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 10,030.3 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 5.72%

Asia Pacific accounted for largest share due to easy availability of raw material, lower labor cost and minimal legislations by government regarding usage of VOCs contain inks in end user industries like packaging, label and paper.

Key players including SunChemical, Flint Group, Toyo Ink and Siegwerk among others are investing more into product development and shifting towards UV based inks owing to zero VOC contain and high profit margin.

Flexo-ink market is a fragmented market, however, tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers dominate the market share.

Asia Pacific dominate the market accounting for 40%, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest growing region in Flexo-ink market at close to 6.09% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

Solvent based flexo-ink, by type is dominating segment over water based flexo-ink owing to quick drying capacity, perform well and allow printers a wide choice of products over water based ink. In near future, stern regulations about high VOCs contain causing health problems can shift the focus towards water based flexo-ink and UV based flexo-ink.

Intended Audience

Flexo-ink manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Flexo-ink

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

printer ink

flexo printing ink

screen printing ink

inkjet ink

uv ink

water based flexo inks

flexo ink formulation

uv flexo inks

Flexo-Ink Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Flexo-Ink Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Flexo-Ink market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Flexo-Ink market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Flexo-Ink market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Flexo-Ink market

To analyze opportunities in the Flexo-Ink market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Flexo-Ink market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Flexo-Ink Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Flexo-Ink trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Flexo-Ink Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Flexo-Ink Market

Flexo-Ink Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Flexo-Ink Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Flexo-Ink Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Flexo-Ink Market competitors.

