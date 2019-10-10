Flexographic Printing Machine Global Market Development Trend Analysis 2024

Global “Flexographic Printing Machine Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Flexographic Printing Machine market is provided in detail in the report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BOBST

WINDMOELLER?HOELSCHER

PCMC

Mark Andy

UTECO

Comexi

Nilpeter

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

OMET

SOMA Engineering

KYMC

MPS Systems B.V.

Weifang Donghang

Ekofa

XIAN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Taiyo Kikai

Omso

bfm S.r.l

Lohia Corp Limited

Flexography (often abbreviated to flexo) is a form of printing process which utilizes a flexible relief plate.It is essentially a modern version of letterpress which can be used for printing on almost any type of substrate, including plastic, metallic films, cellophane, and paper.It is widely used for printing on the non-porous substrates required for various types of food packaging (it is also well suited for printing large areas of solid colour).In the coming years there is an increasing demand for flexographic printing machine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced flexographic printing machine.Globally, the flexographic printing machine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of flexographic printing machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. According to this study, over the next five years the Flexographic Printing Machine market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1340 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flexographic Printing Machine business. Segmentation by product type:

Unit-type Machine

Central Impression Type Segmentation by application:

Flexible Packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated