Flight Simulator Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

Global Flight Simulator Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Flight Simulator Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Flight Simulator industry. Flight Simulator Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Flight Simulator market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • CAE
  • L3 Technologies
  • FlightSafety International
  • Thales
  • Rockwell Collins and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Flight simulators are now extensively used in the aviation industry for design and development and the training of air crew for both civil and military aircraft. In the coming years there is forecasted to be stable demand scale for flight simulator worldwide, especially in emerging market such as China and India, which is expected to drive the industry development of flight simulator. It is forecasted that the global market of flight simulator will reach as high as 4099 Million USD by the end of 2022.
  • Globally, the flight simulator industry market is quite concentrated as the manufacturing technology of flight simulator is super complex and is related to lots of hardware and software technology. Several enterprises, like CAE, L3 Technologies and FlightSafety International are well-known for the technology status of their flight simulator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 80% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global flight simulator industry because of their market share and technology status.
  • The worldwide market for Flight Simulator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Flight Simulator Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • FFS (Full Flight Simulator)
  • FTD (Flight Training Devices)
  • Other Types (FBS/FMS)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Military Application
  • Commercial Application

    Flight Simulator Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Flight Simulator market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Flight Simulator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Flight Simulator Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Flight Simulator Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Flight Simulator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Flight Simulator Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Flight Simulator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Flight Simulator Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Flight Simulator Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Flight Simulator Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Flight Simulator Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Flight Simulator Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

