Flight Simulator Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

Global Flight Simulator Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Flight Simulator Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Flight Simulator industry.

A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

CAE

L3 Technologies

FlightSafety International

Thales

Rockwell Collins and many more Scope of the Report:

Flight simulators are now extensively used in the aviation industry for design and development and the training of air crew for both civil and military aircraft. In the coming years there is forecasted to be stable demand scale for flight simulator worldwide, especially in emerging market such as China and India, which is expected to drive the industry development of flight simulator. It is forecasted that the global market of flight simulator will reach as high as 4099 Million USD by the end of 2022.

Globally, the flight simulator industry market is quite concentrated as the manufacturing technology of flight simulator is super complex and is related to lots of hardware and software technology. Several enterprises, like CAE, L3 Technologies and FlightSafety International are well-known for the technology status of their flight simulator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 80% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global flight simulator industry because of their market share and technology status.

The worldwide market for Flight Simulator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

Flight Simulator Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

FFS (Full Flight Simulator)

FTD (Flight Training Devices)

Other Types (FBS/FMS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Military Application