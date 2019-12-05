Flight Tracking System Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

"Flight Tracking System Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Flight Tracking System Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Flight Tracking System market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Flight tracking is the process of acquiring real-time flight information, such as longitude, latitude, altitude, and ground speed of a specific aircraft. It is one of the key initiatives undertaken by regulatory agencies towards making aviation safe. Flight tracking is mainly carried out to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control and airline operations, and provide immediate response in case of an incident. It encompasses ground infrastructure and airborne equipment, along with the components that link them. The scope of this study covers ADS-B, ACARS, and FANS based flight tracking system. Over a period, the flight tracking system has become a vital component in the aviation industry. There have been significant innovations in the flight tracking system front, owing to the technological advancements and improved software systems. Currently, there are a number of investments by companies, such as Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, and Garmin Ltd, on flight tracking systems, which would significantly propel the market growth. The increasing demand for new aircraft, focus on ensuring flight safety, constant monitoring of aircraft, and the growing adoption of ADS-B flight tracking systems are the key factors driving the global market.

Moreover, with the growing need for real-time aircraft information, there has been a steep rise in the sale of flight tracking systems.

Meanwhile, high installation costs and cybersecurity issues are hindering the market growth to a certain extent. However, rising demand for military UAVs and flight tracking systems in emerging economies offer promising growth opportunities to the market. Widespread use of apps for real-time flight tracking is a key trend prevalent in this industry.

Regional Analysis

The global flight tracking system market is estimated to witness 6.07% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 40.79% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 25.06% and 22.99%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for flight tracking system market. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow remarkably in the flight tracking system front. The region has witnessed extensive investments by the airline companies, in a bid to increase the safety of their respective aircraft.

Moreover, the U.S. military is adopting advanced technologies and investing in research and development for increasing the flight tracking compatibility of their planes. Development of ADS-B infrastructure in North America is expected to propel the growth of the ADS-B segment of the flight tracking system over the forecast period. Besides, the region is home to a large number of market players, such as ACR Electronics Inc., Aireon LLC, AirNav Systems LLC, Blue Sky Network, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Collins Inc.

Key Players

ACR Electronics Inc. (U.S.), Aireon (U.S.), AirNav Systems LLC (U.S.), Blue Sky Network (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Spider Tracks Limited (New Zealand), SITA (Switzerland), and Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), are some of the key players profiled in this report. Honeywell International Inc. and Rockwell Collins are the leading players and together accounted for nearly 70% of the market share in 2017.

Objective of the Global Flight Tracking System Market Report Ã¢â¬â Forecast to 2023

To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, aircraft-type, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

ADS-B service providers

Airlines

Defense Companies

Component Providers

Investment Agencies

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Key Findings

The global flight tracking system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of type into three, namely, ADS-B, ACARS, and FANS. The ADS-B segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period.

The global flight tracking system market has been segmented, by aircraft type, into fixed-wing, and rotary-wing aircraft. The fixed-wing segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

The global flight tracking system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of end-user into two segments, namely commercial and military. The commercial segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

North America would dominate the flight tracking system market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 229.9 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o France

o U.K

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Flight Tracking System Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Flight Tracking System Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Flight Tracking System market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Flight Tracking System market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Flight Tracking System market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Flight Tracking System market

To analyze opportunities in the Flight Tracking System market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Flight Tracking System market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Flight Tracking System Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Flight Tracking System trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Flight Tracking System Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Flight Tracking System Market

Flight Tracking System Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Flight Tracking System Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Flight Tracking System Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Flight Tracking System Market competitors.

