Flip Chip Bonder Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of forceFlip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Flip Chip Bonder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flip Chip Bonder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flip Chip Bonder in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Flip Chip Bonder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Flip Chip Bonder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Flip Chip Bonder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flip Chip Bonder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
1 Flip Chip Bonder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope
1.2 Classification of Flip Chip Bonder by Types
1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market by Regions
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Manufacture 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Flip Chip Bonder Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.2 Manufacture 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Flip Chip Bonder Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
More..
3 Global Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Flip Chip Bonder Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Flip Chip Bonder Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
