Flip Chip Bonder Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Flip Chip Bonder Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Flip Chip Bonder market size.

About Flip Chip Bonder:

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of forceFlip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.

Top Key Players of Flip Chip Bonder Market:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology

Shibaura

Muehlbauer

Kulicke & Soffa

Hamni

AMICRA Microtechnologies

SET

Major Types covered in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report are:

Automatic Flip Chip Bonder

Semi-Automatic Flip Chip Bonder Major Applications covered in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report are:

IDMs

OSAT Scope of Flip Chip Bonder Market:

Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.

The worldwide market for Flip Chip Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.