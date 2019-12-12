 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flip Chip Bonder Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Flip Chip Bonder

GlobalFlip Chip Bonder Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Flip Chip Bonder market size.

About Flip Chip Bonder:

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of forceFlip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.

Top Key Players of Flip Chip Bonder Market:

  • Besi
  • ASM Pacific Technology
  • Shibaura
  • Muehlbauer
  • Kulicke & Soffa
  • Hamni
  • AMICRA Microtechnologies
  • SET

    Major Types covered in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report are:

  • Automatic Flip Chip Bonder
  • Semi-Automatic Flip Chip Bonder

    Major Applications covered in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report are:

  • IDMs
  • OSAT

    Scope of Flip Chip Bonder Market:

  • Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Flip Chip Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flip Chip Bonder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flip Chip Bonder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flip Chip Bonder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flip Chip Bonder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flip Chip Bonder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flip Chip Bonder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flip Chip Bonder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flip Chip Bonder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Flip Chip Bonder Market Report pages: 117

    1 Flip Chip Bonder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Flip Chip Bonder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flip Chip Bonder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flip Chip Bonder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Flip Chip Bonder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Flip Chip Bonder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Flip Chip Bonder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

