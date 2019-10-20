 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flip Chip Bonder Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth and Segment Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 20, 2019

Flip

GlobalFlip Chip Bonder Market 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Flip Chip Bonder industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Flip Chip Bonder

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:1. Die is picked up and place on a flipping device2. Die is flipped and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of forceFlip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.

The following Manufactures are included in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report:

  • Besi
  • ASM Pacific Technology
  • Shibaura
  • Muehlbauer
  • Kulicke & Soffa
  • Hamni
  • AMICRA Microtechnologies
  • SET

  • Various policies and news are also included in the Flip Chip Bonder Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Flip Chip Bonder are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs.

    The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Flip Chip Bonder industry.

    Flip Chip Bonder Market Types:

  • Automatic Flip Chip Bonder
  • Semi-Automatic Flip Chip Bonder

    Flip Chip Bonder Market Applications:

  • IDMs
  • OSAT

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flip Chip Bonder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flip Chip Bonder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flip Chip Bonder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flip Chip Bonder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flip Chip Bonder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flip Chip Bonder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flip Chip Bonder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Regions covered in Flip Chip Bonder Market report:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    No.of Pages: 117

    Major Points from Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1, Manufactures 2, Manufactures 3

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Type and Applications

    3 Global Flip Chip Bonder Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    4 Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America by Country

    6 Europe by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific by Country

    8 South America by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

    10 Global Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Market Segment by Application

    12 Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

