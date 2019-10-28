Flip Chip Technology Market 2019- Outlook Trends, Development Factors, Size, Top Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2024

Global Flip Chip Technology Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Flip Chip Technology market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is to lower cost, increase the packaging density, and improve the performance by maintaining or improving the reliability of the circuits. The concept of the flip-chip process where the semiconductor chip is assembled face down onto the circuit board is ideal for size considerations because there is no extra area needed for contacting on the sides of the component. The performance in high-frequency applications is superior to other interconnection methods because the length of the connection path is minimized. Flip chip bumping is a vital step in the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support..

Flip Chip Technology Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Samsung

Intel

Global Foundries

UMC

ASE

Amkor

STATS ChipPAC

Powertech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments and many more. Flip Chip Technology Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flip Chip Technology Market can be Split into:

FC BGA

FC PGA

FC LGA

FC QFN

FC SiP

FC CSP. By Applications, the Flip Chip Technology Market can be Split into:

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial sector

Medical devices

Smart technologies