Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market 2019- Outlook Trends, Development Factors, Size, Top Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2024

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market

FPSO stands for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading.

FPSO stands for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading. An FPSO vessel is a type of floating production system that is used for the offshore production, storage, and offloading of oil and gas. Usually, it is a vessel that is a converted oil tanker or a newly constructed FPSO unit. An FPSO often resembles a ship, equipped with production and processing facilities onboard. FPSOs comprise offloading facilities for the transportation of processed oil and gas to onshore receiving facilities through a shuttle tanker. These vessels are used to extract or receive raw hydrocarbons from sea beds, which are then processed in onboard processing facilities..

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Bumi Armada Berhad

MODEC

Inc

BW Offshore

Bluewater Energy Services B.V

COSCO Shipyard Group Co. Ltd

Yinson Holdings Berhad

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Ltd

Teekay Corporation

SBM Offshore N.V and many more. Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market can be Split into:

Nitrogen Generation

Seawater Injection

Fuel Gas Treatment

Produced Water

Crude Oil Separation

Chemical Injection. By Applications, the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Market can be Split into:

Shallow Water

Deepwater