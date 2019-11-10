 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Floating Solar Panels Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Global Industry Share, Latest Trends, Investment, Top Players, Growth and Regions Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Floating Solar Panels

The Global “Floating Solar Panels Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Floating Solar Panels market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Floating Solar Panels Market:

  • Floating solar panels are also referred as floating solar farms or floating solar arrays, referring to an array of photovoltaic (PV) panels on a structure that floats on a water body typically a lake or a reservoir. A floating solar panel system built on water conserves land space increases the overall efficiency of the solar panel, and provides several environmental benefits, including reduced evaporation of water.
  • Our market research analysts have predicted that based on products, the stationary solar panels segment will account for the maximum share of the floating solar panels market throughout the next few years.
  • In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the floating solar panels market till.
  • In 2019, the market size of Floating Solar Panels is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating Solar Panels.

    • Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Floating Solar Panels Market Are:

  • Kyocera
  • Hanwha Solar One
  • Sharp
  • Canadian Solar
  • SunPower
  • REC Solar
  • Solarworld
  • Panasonic/Sanyo

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Floating Solar Panels:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Floating Solar Panels Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Tracking Floating Solar Panels
  • Stationary Floating Solar Panels

  • Floating Solar Panels Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Other

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Floating Solar Panels Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Floating Solar Panels Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Floating Solar Panels players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Floating Solar Panels, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Floating Solar Panels industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Floating Solar Panels participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Floating Solar Panels Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Floating Solar Panels Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Floating Solar Panels Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Floating Solar Panels Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Floating Solar Panels Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Floating Solar Panels Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

