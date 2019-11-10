Floating Solar Panels Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Global Industry Share, Latest Trends, Investment, Top Players, Growth and Regions Forecast

About Floating Solar Panels Market:

Floating solar panels are also referred as floating solar farms or floating solar arrays, referring to an array of photovoltaic (PV) panels on a structure that floats on a water body typically a lake or a reservoir. A floating solar panel system built on water conserves land space increases the overall efficiency of the solar panel, and provides several environmental benefits, including reduced evaporation of water.

Our market research analysts have predicted that based on products, the stationary solar panels segment will account for the maximum share of the floating solar panels market throughout the next few years.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the floating solar panels market till.

In 2019, the market size of Floating Solar Panels is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating Solar Panels.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Floating Solar Panels Market Are:

Kyocera

Hanwha Solar One

Sharp

Canadian Solar

SunPower

REC Solar

Solarworld

Panasonic/Sanyo

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Floating Solar Panels:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Floating Solar Panels Market Report Segment by Types:

Tracking Floating Solar Panels

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Floating Solar Panels Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Floating Solar Panels Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Floating Solar Panels Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Floating Solar Panels Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Floating Solar Panels Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Floating Solar Panels Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Floating Solar Panels Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

