Flocculant and Coagulant Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering.Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.

Kemira

SNF Group

Sanfeng Chem

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Changlong Tech

Jianheng Ind

BASF

Feralco Group

Akferal

RISING Group

Aditya Birla

Yide Chem

Taki Chem

IXOM

Zhongke Tianze

HYMO CORP

Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt

GEO

Solenis

Huntsman

Solvay

Holland Company

WPCP

Toagosei Group

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Types:

Inorganic Type

Organic Type

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Applications:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Mineral

Paper

The Report provides in depth research of the Flocculant and Coagulant Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Flocculant and Coagulant Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Flocculant and Coagulant Market Report:

According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulantï¼flocculant, organic coagulantï¼flocculant, composite coagulantï¼flocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulantï¼flocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015.

At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Flocculant and Coagulant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 4290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.