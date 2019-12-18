 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Flocculant and Coagulant

GlobalFlocculant and Coagulant Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Flocculant and Coagulant Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Flocculant and Coagulant Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Flocculant and Coagulant globally.

About Flocculant and Coagulant:

Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering.Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Manufactures:

  • Kemira
  • SNF Group
  • Sanfeng Chem
  • SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
  • Changlong Tech
  • Jianheng Ind
  • BASF
  • Feralco Group
  • Akferal
  • RISING Group
  • Aditya Birla
  • Yide Chem
  • Taki Chem
  • IXOM
  • Zhongke Tianze
  • HYMO CORP
  • Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt
  • GEO
  • Solenis
  • Huntsman
  • Solvay
  • Holland Company
  • WPCP
  • Toagosei Group

    Flocculant and Coagulant Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Flocculant and Coagulant Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Flocculant and Coagulant Market Types:

  • Inorganic Type
  • Organic Type
  • Other

    Flocculant and Coagulant Market Applications:

  • Water Treatment
  • Oil & Gas
  • Mineral
  • Paper
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Flocculant and Coagulant Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Flocculant and Coagulant Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Flocculant and Coagulant Market Report:

  • According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulantï¼flocculant, organic coagulantï¼flocculant, composite coagulantï¼flocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulantï¼flocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015.
  • At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Flocculant and Coagulant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 4290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flocculant and Coagulant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flocculant and Coagulant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flocculant and Coagulant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flocculant and Coagulant in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flocculant and Coagulant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flocculant and Coagulant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flocculant and Coagulant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flocculant and Coagulant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Flocculant and Coagulant Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Flocculant and Coagulant by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flocculant and Coagulant Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flocculant and Coagulant Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Flocculant and Coagulant Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Flocculant and Coagulant Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

