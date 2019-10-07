Floor Grinding Machine Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

The Floor Grinding Machine Market place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Floor Grinding Machine market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Floor Grinding Machine Market Report – Floor grinding machine, or floor grinder, is a purpose-built machine that are used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, concrete and any other kind of floor. Machines that grind concrete floors are usually made to handle much more stress and will have more power to drive the unit as concrete has a much higher sliding friction than marble or granite which is also worked wet, therefore with less friction. In fact some types of marble will spark when it is ground dry, causing deep damage to the marble surface.

For industry structure analysis, the Floor Grinding Machine industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 30 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Floor Grinding Machine industry.

North America and China occupied largest market share with 30.40% and 29.30% respectively in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which account for around 24.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.02% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

The worldwide market for Floor Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Floor Grinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single and double headed grinders

Three and four headed grinders

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Concrete

Stone

Others

